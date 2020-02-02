Dan River Region students were recently named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average of 3.5-3.99.

Local students are:

William Harrison, a history major from Hurt,

Landon Oakes, a marine science major from Danville and

Gunnar Rojas, an accounting major, from Danville.

