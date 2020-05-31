Special to the Register & Bee
Danville and Pittsylvania County residents were recently named to the Danville Community College vice president’s honors list for the spring semester.
To be eligible, a student must be enrolled for six or more credit hours during the spring semester, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, have a semester GPA of 3.0 to 3.74, and have completed a minimum of 24 semester hours at the college.
Students from Danville include Julianne Breedlove, Summer Brooks, Mason Burnette, Berenice Carranza, Jeremy Carter, Nomair Chaudhary, Asiah Clark, Meggin Cofflin, Kaleb Cross, Zachary Crumpler, Penny Davis, Nicole Eanes, Ethan Goldean, Reyna Grajeda, Shabreia Graves, Jacob Gregory, Lauren Hall, Sarah Hall, Patrick Haney, Natalie Harlow, Aubrey Holder, Matthew Holder, Rawley Hutcherson, Denazhe’ Jackson, Wednesday James, Destini Jones, Gary Jones, Jada Jones, Valerie Keatts, Dylan Kendrick, Helen King, Alexis Lewis, Drew Marshall, Dylan Martin, Mason Morrison, Jacob Nelson, Abigal Nunley, Kaitlyn Ritchie, Tyler Roark, Alyssa Scearce, Daniel Simpson, Sharonda Swanson, Aidan Thomas, Anthony Turner, Caleb Williams, Joshua Wood, Owen Wood and Zachariah Yeatts.
Students from Pittsylvania County include Noah Adams, Jessiann Allen, Shmanda Anderson, Elizebeth Avalo, Crystal Bailey, Evelyn Balderrama, Ryan Bartley, Christopher Boley, Evan Brooks, Tyler Burke, Brandy Callahan, Courtney Carter, Kennedy Cassell, Zachary Chandler, Abigail Childress, Caitlin Clement, Franshon Covington, Keiyona Covington, Derek Dallas, Bessie Davis, Kaitlyn Davis, Cristen Deer, Mary Dishmon, Marcel Dix, Cameron Eanes, Phillip East, Haley Emerson, Michelle Frazier, Baylee French, Harley Gauldin, Jayzon Glass, Vicki Gray, Kenyon Gregory, Madison Gunnell, Ashley Harris, Alyssa Harville, Julia Hill, Christopher Hodnett Jr., Amanda Inman, Brandi Jones, Jerri Jones, Sydney Mahoney, Juan Maldonado, Sarah Martin, Grayson Matherly, Lauren McFalls, Landon McGuire, Cameron Minter, Kendall Moore, Wyatt Owen, Joseph Patterson, Fallon Phillips, Megan Philpott, Justin Pine, Ashley Pruitt, Mason Rigney, Madison Sanchez, Angela Shelton, Sarah Smith, Leah Thompson, Ryan Tomlinson, Colton Walker, Madison Walton, Ryan Wells, Andrew Williams, Noah Williams, Kristin Wilson, Haylee Woods, Emily Worsham, Mary Wyatt and Sherry Young.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.