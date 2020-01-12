Nearly 200 Danville, Pittsylvania County and Halifax County residents were recently named to the Danville Community College vice president’s honors list for the fall.
To be eligible, a student must be enrolled for six or more credit hours during the fall semester, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, have a semester GPA of 3.0 to 3.74 and have completed a minimum of 24 semester hours at the college.
» Danville students: Cassidy Arender, Peyton Barber, John Blackwell, Kiayah Boone, Amanda Bowman, Julianne Breedlove, Devin Brittingham, Jeremy Carter, Michael Coleman, Anthony Crawford, Kaleb Cross, Hannah Davis, Nora Davis, Adam Dawson, Charity Easom, Xavier Ellis, Christian Ephriam, Matherly Eskey, William Farmer, Devin Gauldin, Angel Gibson, Reyna Grajeda, Sierra Gray, Elizabeth Hailey, Lauren Hall, Rylee Hall, Sarah Hall, Jacob Hardy, Natalie Harlow, Jordan Harper, Everardo Hernandez, Aubrey Holder, Matthew Holder, Taneka Holland, Rawley Hutcherson, Harper Jones, Valerie Keatts, John Leavy, Alexis Lewis, Farrah Lynskey, Mayra Maldonado, Benjamin Mann, Michael Mann, Ryan Marenyi, Drew Marshall, Jazmin Medrano Barajas, Wilson Moore, Mikayla Morris, Mason Morrison, Charlotte Parrish, Gavin Parrish, Dakota Rakes, Dakota Richmond, Kaitlyn Ritchie, Nicholas Russell, Alyssa Scearce, Caleb Shelton, Daniel Simpson, Adrian Stephens, Sharonda Swanson, Araceli Vazquez, Noah White, Robert Wiles, Shikeima Williams, Stephen Willis, Jazmyn Wimbush, Devin Womack and Zachariah Yeatts.
» Pittsylvania County students: Carrie Adams, Christopher Adkins, Seth Alverson, Shmanda Anderson, Shiane Arthur, Liberty Barker, Ryan Bartley, Christopher Boley, Rachel Calvert, Zachary Chandler, Dylan Cline, Sable Cobbs, Blake Cole, Bailey Coleman, Joseph Costagliola, Benjamin Dalton, Hunter Davis, Stacy Day, Haley Emerson, Misty Ermatinger, Baylee French, Chase Gauldin, Harley Gauldin, Christian Giles, David Glass Jr., Jade Gould, Kyle Griffith, Olivia Hairston, John Hall IV, Mathew Hankins, Robert Hardy VI, Alyssa Harville, Robert Haskins, Taylor Henderson, Asa Herndon, Christopher Hodnett Jr., Adam Ilconich, Jacob Ingram, Amanda Inman, Olivia Jones, Makenzie Keatts, James Keel, Elisha Lanier, Baylee Lovern, Baylee Lynch, Juan Maldonado, Sarah Martin, Pepper McCadden, Caleb McClimans, Nathan McClimans, Isaac Medrano, Breanna Mell, Jessika Millner, Tara Morris, Willard Moshenek, Wyatt Owen, Megan Philpott, Koby Potter II, Allison Preston, Ricky Pritchett Jr., Ashley Pruitt, Madison Richardson, Tyler Riddle, Bailey Rinker, Isaiah Rosser, Miranda Sigmon, Santiago Silva Mendoza, Sara Simpson, Luis Solis, Clark Sowers, Seth Spears, Leah Thompson, Aleise Thornton, Ryan Tomlinson, Kennetria Torain, Jacob Tosh, Natasha Van Ness, Ronald Wells III, Nakyva Williams, Noah Williams, Kristin Wilson, Haylee Woods, Robert Worsham and James Yeaman.
