More than 190 Danville, Pittsylvania County and Halifax County residents were recently named to the Danville Community College president’s honors list for the Fall semester.
To be eligible, a student must be enrolled for six or more credit hours in the fall semester, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, have a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher and have completed a minimum of 24 semester hours at the college.
» Danville students: Angel Abelino, Ashleigh Ailport, Alexis Anderson, Allison Bailey, Sandro Bianchi, Summer Brooks, Adam Carpenter, Kennedy Cassell, Devin Catton, Maribel Cisneros Quintero, Rodrigo Cisneros-Morales, Jasmine Crews, Margaret Crosby, James Davis, Jordan Davis, Ethan Edwards, Jacob Edwards, Nyjal Ehirim, Destiny Fore, Savanna Freeman, Najaf Gill, George Goodson, Noah Haley, Alison Hall, Junette Hall, Walter High, Jennie Hodge, Jasmine Holdness, Garrison Hollie, Adam Hughes, Evan Johnson, Mohammad Khan, Joseph Kutlik, Keyshawn Lanier, Camryn Lewis, Nicole Linder, Chrisha Llana, Amanda Lollis, Jeremy Lovelace, Anam Maqsood, Justin Martin, Caleb Mitchell, Joshua Owen, Amber Pruitt, Katherine Quintana, Xavier Rodgers, Jennifer Sams, Xzavia Scales, Adam Searcy, Jeremiah Slaughter, Graydon Smith, Brittany Snead, Melody Stoffel, Evan Talbott, Anthony Turner, Ethan Via, Keisha Walters, Christopher White, Perry White, Tyler Wietfeldt, Malissa Wilkins, Raven Williams, Joy Winfield,Kenneth Wood, Jonathan Woodson and Nathaniel Yeatts.
» Pittsylvania County students: Taylor Aaron, Abigail Alderson, Jasmine Altamirano, Arianna Bailes, Noah Barker, Frank Beach, Colin Bennett, Megan Bowles, Tiffany Bradley, Angel Brown, Robert Budd, Brittany Butcher, Michael Dabbs, Cristen Deer, Marcel Dix, Faith Doss, McKenzie Durham, Phillip East, Anna Ewing, Michelle Frazier, Betsabe Galindo, McKenzie Goad, Larry Gravett Jr., Jonathan Hankins, Ashley Harris, Whitney Hawker, Chase Hawkins, John Henderson III, Julia Hill, Clement Hurt, Christopher Irvin, Lauren Keatts, Jane Kendrick, Brendan Lahti, Abigail Lawrence, Mason Lightfoot, Matthew Long, Bradley Lumpkin, Justin Manning, Dylan Martin, Ebony McCray, Kelly McKinney, Travis McKinney, Serenity Mieczkowski, John Mocco, Tony Neal III, Tyler Nibblett, Dakota Nuckols, Trent Oswald, Jacob Overstreet, Jesse Owen, Kimberly Phelps, Chad Pickeral, Jordan Powell, Jordan Puckett, Amy Ragsdale, Brantley Riddle, Shelayne Riddle, Chloe Rivera, Nicholas Roach, Stephanie Roberts, David Robertson, Hunter Scarce, Chase Smith, John Smith II, Victoria Smith, Robert Stallard II, Bethany Strickland, Amanda Talbott, Kyrstin Tate, Ryan Thanasi, John Thomas III, Ann Toon, Cody Towler, Emily Towler, Caleb Van Ness, Cody Vaughn, Jacob Ward, Jahna Waters, Sean Watson, Melinda Williams, Taylor Wilson, Tristan Woodard, Alexandria Woods, Gina Workman, Richard Workman, Kayla Wyatt, Mary Wyatt and Sherry Young.
