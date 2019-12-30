The parent-teacher organization at Kentuck Elementary School hosted a Milk and Cookies with Santa Night for students and their families earlier this month. Students were able to work with their families and friends in decorating cookies, writing letters to Santa, reading holiday books and even meeting the jolly old elf. In addition, members of the administration read a book to students in attendance.
