Carlisle School recently announced that Cole Abercrombie, of Danville, was inducted into The 2020 American Independent Music Association All-State Honor Band.
Abercrombieis in the eighth grade and completing his fourth school year of playing baritone. He participates in Carlisle School’s band program under the direction of Tanner Odle.
According to the organization, out of hundreds of students across the nation, only 63 were nominated. Criteria for acceptance included preparation for the Solo/Ensemble Festival, as well as progress shown each week in Band classes.
This will be Abercrombie’s third year participating in Honor Band.
In a news release, AIMA Executive Director Brian Weer said, “Cole has brought excellence to the band for four years and has consistently earned the top ranking of Superior in the annual Solo/Ensemble Festival. Cole’s travel with the Honor Band in the past two years includes performances in Washington, D.C., Virginia Beach, Charlotte, and Winston Salem, North Carolina. We are so proud of him and his consistent leadership in the brass section and his unwavering commitment to music!”
“We are very proud of Cole and his accomplishments with the band,” Cole’s mother, Liza Abercrombie, said. “Mr. Odle has been an amazing mentor. Cole’s confidence has grown with his guidance, and we appreciate the time that Mr. Odle has spent with Cole.”
— Special to the Register & Bee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.