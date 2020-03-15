Stratford Tennis Club

Stratford Tennis Club is partnering with Southside Tennis Association to offer program and events for adults, children and families. An open house will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. April 5 at the Stratford Tennis Club, 182 Churchview Drive. For more information, visit www.StratfordTennis.com or call (434) 799-9165.

 Contributed photo
