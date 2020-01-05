Giving Tree Project

Stony Mill Elementary School students participated in the annual Giving Tree Project. Students decorated the school’s Christmas tree with small dolls, vehicles, crayons, balls and other small gifts that were used for Operation Christmas Child. Operation Christmas Child serves children around the world by sharing shoebox gifts. These gifts provide kids with the message that they are loved and are important. “I am so proud of all the students at Stony Mill," said physical education teacher Katherine Blair, who has coordinated the event for many years. "They are learning the importance of community service and caring for people in the world who are less fortunate. It is great to see our students give to others, and in exchange they receive the wonderful feeling that happens inside you when you put others first.”

 Contributed photo
Load comments