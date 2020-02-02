The fourth and fifth grade students at Stony Mill Elementary School participated in the National Geographic Bee on Dec. 9. Students were questioned using material prepared by the National Geographic Society and then participants were narrowed down to a set of finalists. Fourth grader Brady Austin emerged as the first place winner for the school. Second place was claimed by a fifth grader Evan Hyler. Third place recognition was earned by fifth grader Zion Murphy. The following students received participation awards: Morgan Amburn, Ryen Scott, Adlin Torres-Marin, Edward Walker, Caleb Collins, Jackson Dakota Goodson, Daniel Hicks and Ashlee Sams. Each school winner will now take an online test to determine the top 100 scores across the state. Those finalists will compete in the state bee. Pictured are (front row, from left) Evan Hyler, Brady Austin and Zion Murphy; (second row) Caleb Collins, Edward Walker, Ryen Scott, Jackson Dakota Goodson and Daniel Hicks; (third row) Morgan Amburn, Adin Torres-Marin and Ashlee Sams.
