On Dec. 15, the 17th Masonic District Prince Hall Masons celebrated St. John The Evangelist Day at Judah House of Worship in Danville, where the Rev. J. Rolan Cohen Sr. is pastor. Presentation of lodges included Danville Royal Lodge 104, Murdock Lodge 163, Olympia Lodge 179, Judah Lodge 205, Almagro Lodge 217, Shockoe Lodge 244, Brandon Chapel Lodge 282, GoldenRule/Nehemiah Lodge 295 and Brother from St. James Lodge 138, Madison Lodge 563, and two past grand chapter officers with the Order of the Eastern Star Prince Hall Affiliation Chapter 75 District 20.
