Fourth and fifth grade students at Southside Elementary School participated in the National Geographic Bee on Dec. 16. Students were questioned using material prepared by the National Geographic Society. Fourth grader Landon Sloane emerged as the first place winner for the school. Second place was claimed by fifth grader Elijah Barker. Third place recognition was earned by fifth grader Colton Neal. The following students received participation awards: Ireyanna Hairston, Sanaa Badgett, Kinslee Cassell, Riley Melancon, Aaron Rodriguez, Calleigh Cunningham, Joshua Saunders, Hannah Leader and Evan Doolin. Each school winner will now take an online test to determine the top 100 scores across the state. Those finalists will compete in the state bee. Pictured are (front row, from left) Elijah Barker, Landon Sloane and Colton Neal; (second row) Aaron Rodriguez, Ireyanna Hairston, Sanaa Badgett, Hannah Leader and Joshua Saunders; (third row) Evan Doolin, Riley Melancon, Kinslee Cassell and Calleigh Cunningham.
