Special to the Register & Bee
Members of Danville’s Smokestack Theatre Co. will present excerpts from their upcoming production of “Art,” the award-winning comedy by Yasmina Reza, to The Wednesday Club this week.
The international classic challenges the relationship between three friends when one of them buys an expensive piece of modern artwork and laughingly examines the question, “What is art?”
James Anderson, Josh Lucia and Matt Doss from the cast will perform. The program, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main Street.
Smokestack Theatre Co. is an ensemble of local theater artists dedicated to creating live theater for the region. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2018 by Anderson and Lucia.
Although together only a short time, the organization already has had a number of productions: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Ghosts & Gravestones Halloween Tours for the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, a murder-mystery dinner theater, “James and the Giant Peach” and a nationally recognized production of “12 Angry Men Read By 12 Impassioned Women.”
Anderson and Lucia have taught drama and improv technique classes for the YMCA, Danville and Pittsylvania County public schools, Danville Parks and Recreation and Danville and Pittsylvania County libraries.
Smokestack’s production of the Yasmina Reza comedy is directed by Kris Dodds Williams and will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 26 to 28, and at 2:30 p.m. March 29. All performances will be at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St., Danville. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $15.
