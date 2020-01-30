Julissa Booth recently joined Haven of the Dan River Region, a local domestic/sexual violence facility serving Danville and Pittsylvania County, as a sexual assault advocate.
Booth comes to the organization with more than 20 years of experience working with victims and families experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault.
She served as a police officer for 17 years in Richmond, and her positions included patrol officer, school resource officer, Hispanic liaison officer and a detective in the youth and family crimes division.
During that time, she also served the sexual assault resource team as a hostage negotiator and on the critical incident stress management team.
After her time with Richmond, she worked in Warrenton as a domestic violence and sexual assault advocate for the Fauquier County Department of Social Services and most recently as a child protective service social worker in Durham, North Carolina.
Booth holds a bachelor’s degree in fashion from Virginia Commonwealth University, but soon learned that her passion involved helping families in crisis, especially children.
This passion is what lead her to jobs involving protecting and advocating for children.
—Special to the Register & Bee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.