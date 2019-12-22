Donation

Members of the Smith Mountain Lake chapter of the Scorpions Motorcycle Club recently donated $7,500 to God's Pit Crew. The donation was from proceeds of the third annual disaster relief run held Sept. 28. “This event was started when members saw a tremendous need after three devastating hurricanes in 2017," said George Perdue, a Scorpion from the Smith Mountain Lake chapter. "When starting to coordinate this event we reached out to God’s Pit Crew and knew immediately that we had found the right organization. God’s Pit Crew works tirelessly locally, and nationwide, to help those in need. As a club we do what we can throughout the year to support charitable events, and make a positive impact on the communities we live in.” Pictured are members of the Scorpions Motorcycle Club chapter along with Rhonda Zola from God’s Pit Crew.

 Contributed photo
