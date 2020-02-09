The Pittsylvania County School system was recognized for its workforce development achievements over the past year at the ACT Workforce Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina, along with 48 other participating ACT Work Ready Communities. The annual summit in October, which brings together experts in business, education, workforce and economic development, including the ACT Work Ready Communities Awards Ceremony and Recognition. During the ceremony, representatives from participating ACT Work Ready Community counties and parishes received awards for becoming certified or completing a new set of goals to maintain their certification. Accepting the awards are Michael Minter, of Henry County; Angela Rigney, of Pittsylvania County; Virginia Byrd and Meagan Owen, of Halifax County; Michelle McDonald and Roger Scott, of Amelia County; and Lee Ann Mahan, of Patrick, Lunenburg and Mecklenburg counties.
