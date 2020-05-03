Special to the Register & Bee
At the school board meeting held on April 9, the Danville School Board recognized Essel Propack, Floor Care Specialists and American National Bank & Trust Company for their strong support of the division’s schools.
The businesses were honored as part of the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2020 Business Honor Roll program. The program, in its fourth year, gives school divisions a way to say “thank you” to local businesses and recognize them for their valuable contributions to the schools.
Essel Propack was recognized for its Essel Propack Manufacturing Excellence Scholarship. The scholarship has been awarded annually to four area high school seniors since the 2014/15 academic year. Recognizing high school seniors for community service, academic performance and leadership skills, students are awarded with a scholarship of up to $5,000 for their pursuit of higher education. As part of the application, students must write a technical report on how he/she would improve manufacturing in Southwest Virginia.
Floor Care Specialists donated a mobile breakfast cart to O.T. Bonner Middle School in the fall of 2019. The mobile cart provides an additional option for students other than the traditional cafeteria setting. Instead of working around the bus schedules and club meetings, this mobile breakfast cart takes breakfast to the students to ensure they start their day on the right foot. The mobile cart navigates school hallways first thing in the morning to help provide a nutritious breakfast for all 664 students on campus. The addition of the cart has decreased the amount of time needed to provide breakfast to all of the students. The 15 minutes saved is now devoted to additional instruction time.
The third business nominated was American National Bank & Trust Company. This spring, American National partnered with the Virginia Bankers Association to sponsor G.L.H. Johnson and Forest Hills Elementary Schools in the Virginia Reads One Book initiative — a statewide family literacy program designed to strengthen the educational connection between home and school from Richmond-based Read to Them. More than 590 students and staff received a copy of “The Toothpaste Millionaire” to take home and read with their families.
“The school division and its students, board members, administrators and staff would like to express sincere appreciation for all that these businesses do for the children of our community,” said to Terri Hall, school board chairman. “These three partners have donated their time, talent and financial resources to support DPS programs and initiatives designed to prepare our 5,500 students for a 21st century economy.”
The Virginia School Boards Association, a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards, promotes excellence in public education through leadership, advocacy and services.
