Scholarship opportunities for the academic year of 2020-21 are available and the application period is now open, the J.T. -Minnie Maude Charitable Trust recently announced.
Scholarships are available for traditional and non-traditional students who are pursuing certificates, diplomas, associate, bachelor or graduate degrees.
Students must be U.S. citizens who currently reside in and who have resided in the Virginia counties of Halifax, Henry, Pittsylvania and the North Carolina counties of Caswell and Rockingham (including all towns or cities located within these five counties), for a minimum of 12 consecutive months at the time of application.
Complete guidelines, requirements, deadline dates and the application are available online at www.jtmm.org.
For more information, contact the trust at (434) 797-3330.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.