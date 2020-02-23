Sassy Ladies

The members of Sassy Ladies enjoyed Valentine’s Day at Lil Pizza My Heart in Danville. Gifts were exchanged and guest speaker was Ruth Ann Cumbo-Supensky from the SPCA. Attending are (front row, form left) Faye Pizzulo, Jean Santerre, Cheryl Darnell, Ruth Ann Cumbo-Supensky, Juanita Hardy, Marie Petty and Brenda Rrogers; (second row) Carolyn Harrison, Faye Dodson Sarah Walker, Betty Travis, Diane Mayberry, Carol Sawyers and Delores Bayes.

 Contributed photo
