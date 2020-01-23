Sassy Ladies

The Sassy Ladies started the new year by gathering at Shannie’s Bar and Grill in Danville including (from left) Jean Santerre, Juanita Hardy, Marie Petty, Faye Pizzulo, Carolyn Harrison, Cheryl Darnell, Betty Travis, Diane Mayberry, Carol Sawyers and Faye Dodson.

 Contributed photo
Load comments