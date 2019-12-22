The Sassy Ladies recently gathered for a Christmas celebration at Linda’s Country Cooking in Brosville. Guest speaker was Rhonda Zola from God’s Pit Crew. Zola spoke on the history of the nonprofit organization in Danville and what’s next for the organization. The Sassy Ladies provided a donation to the group. Pictured are Sarah Walker, Juanita Hardy, Marie Petty, Brenda Rogers, Carolyn Harrison, Betty Travis, Rhonda Zola, Diane Mayberry, Faye Dodson, Jean Santerre, Carol Sawyers, Faye Pizzulo and Delores Baynes.
