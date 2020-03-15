Danville Rotary Club

The Danville Rotary Club met on March 10 at the Stratford Conference Center with David “Hutch” Hutcheson talking about the Civil Air Patrol. Three members of the United States Air Force also attend the meeting. Pictured are (from left) Master Sgt. Amanda Trumbetti, Senior Master Sgt. Terrance Whitney, Hutcheson, Staff Sgt. Justin Lackey and Danville Rotary Club President Allen Smith.

 Contributed photo
