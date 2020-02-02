Jennifer Dietz, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, will speak to The Wednesday Club this week.
Over the past 23 years, Dietz has provided diabetes education and nutrition expertise. She is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in human nutrition and foods. She completed her dietetic internship at West University Hospitals and holds a Master of Science degree in public health from Walden University.
Presently, she runs a nutrition practice, Dietz Nutritional Consulting, in Danville and as a Danville native,finds it rewarding to counsel fellow residents about nutrition.
The free program begins as 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main Street.
— Special to the Register & Bee
