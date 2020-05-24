Donation

The Dan River Region Association of Realtors donated $2,250 to God’s Storehouse on May 13 after several members sent in contributions. "These funds are greatly appreciated during this unusual time," said Karen Harris, executive director of God's Storehouse. At the donation presentation are (from left) Jim Houser, Dan River Region Association of Realtors president; Harris; and Eric Hash, association executive.

 Contributed photo
