Rachel Bowler, of Gretna, was named to the fall 2019 honors list at Mary Baldwin University.
Students who earn a place on the honors list at Mary Baldwin University must earn grade point averages of 3.75 to 4.00. To be eligible, a student must be a degree candidate and must have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period.
