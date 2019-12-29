Paul Harris Fellow

Danville Rotary Club met on Dec. 18 at Stratford Conference Center to honor a non-rotarian in the community who has shown "service above self.” This year’s recipient was Tommy Pruett. The recipient is made a Paul Harris Fellow and the club donates $1,000 to a nonprofit of the recipient’s choice. Pruett chose the Danville Life Saving Crew as his nonprofit donation. Pictured are Rotarian Dave Price, Rotary President Allen Smith, Pruett and Rotarian Tom Gay.

 Contributed photo
