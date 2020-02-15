Kindra Mammone and her feathered friends will return to Raywood Landscape at 1 p.m. Saturday for another program.
Mammone is the executive director of Creative Learning About Wildlife, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rehabilitating wildlife, rescuing exotic pets and educating humans. CLAWS was formally founded and incorporated in July 2004 and since has educated tens of thousands of people and helped thousands of wild and exotic animals.
CLAWS, operated from Mammone's home, was formed after realizing there were many wild animals that needed help. Everybody with the organization has years of experience with both exotic and wild animals from bears and tigers to squirrels and raccoons and raptors. Their teaching philosophy is from a Chinese Proverbs: “Tell me and I’ll forget, show me and I may remember, involve me and I’ll understand”.
Last year CLAWS brought a host of raptors, owls, a vulture and raven to the show sponsored by Raywood and Southside Bird Club to celebrate National Wild Bird Feeding Month.
For directions and more information, visit www.raywoodlandscape.com or email Southside Bird Club at vickiefuquay@comcast.net about this program. Learn more about about CLAWS at www.nc-claws.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.