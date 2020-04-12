The Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame has rescheduled its seventh annual induction ceremony originally set for July 11.
The banquet is now scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at White Oak Grove Outreach Center located at 1461 Dry Fork Road in Dry Fork.
The deadline for accepting nominations has been extended until June 15. To receive a nomination form with instructions for submitting a candidate for consideration, contact David Bullins at (434) 822-7149.
Nominations may be mailed to Bullins at 1488 Ringgold Road, Ringgold, VA, 24586.
— Special to the Register & Bee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.