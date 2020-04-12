The Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame has rescheduled its seventh annual induction ceremony originally set for July 11.

The banquet is now scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at White Oak Grove Outreach Center located at 1461 Dry Fork Road in Dry Fork.

The deadline for accepting nominations has been extended until June 15. To receive a nomination form with instructions for submitting a candidate for consideration, contact David Bullins at (434) 822-7149.

Nominations may be mailed to Bullins at 1488 Ringgold Road, Ringgold, VA, 24586.

