The Rev. Voight F Hairston, pastor of High Street Baptist Church in Danville, presented a program of music for the Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association at the February meeting.
An accomplished musician, Hairston sang both popular songs and hymns while accompanying himself on his keyboard. He demonstrated how a simple change in tempo alters the appeal of a song. The group also sang along with several of the selections, and he ended his presentation with the African American national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as retirees joined in singing.
A business meeting preceded the program. The nominating committee presented a slate of officers for 2020-22. Donations to the scholarship fund were accepted and it was decided that the scholarship for this year be named the Frank B. Fuller Scholarship, in memory of a retired pastor and teacher who contributed to education in Pittsylvania County.
A legislative report provided an update on the status of education bills being considered in the General Assembly. Members were reminded to express their choice in the March 3 Democratic presidential primary open to all voters regardless of party.
The Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center culinary arts department, under the direction of Donna Hutson, prepared and served a meal.
The District E. meeting of VRTA will be held at 10:30 a.m. March 25 at Western Sizzlin. The Virginia Retired Teachers Association spring conference is April 28-29 at the Doubletree in Midlothian. Reservations must be made by April 13.
The next meeting of Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association will be held at noon May 21 at Linda’s Country Cooking on U.S. 58 .
The door prize of an indoor plant was won by Theodosia Briggs.
