The state of Virginia is taking action to fight COVID-19 and to improve access to the health. Virginia Medicaid covers comprehensive health and mental health services, including testing and treatment for COVID-19.
Many Virginians are now eligible for Medicaid due to employment changes during this health emergency.
Financial eligibility is only based on income and family size including:
- Single adult Virginians with a monthly income up to $1,469 (annual income up to $17,609);
- Adults in a household of three with a monthly income of $2,499 (annual income up to $29,974); and
- Children in families earning up to $2,680 for a family of three (annual income up to $38,776).
Home, land and retirement savings do not count as income.
Local outreach workers can help. They provide free, one-on-one help to those who want to learn about, apply for or renew Medicaid coverage. Outreach workers make sure the Medicaid application goes as smoothly as possible, every step of the way.
Outreach workers are also committed to working safely during this health emergency.
Contact the local workers for Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services at (434) 770-1641 or (434) 770-0698.
Outreach Workers are funded by the Virginia Health Care Foundation, a nonprofit public/private partnership with a mission to increase access to primary health care for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians, in partnership with Danville Regional Foundation.
The Virginia Health Care Foundation was initiated by the General Assembly and its Joint Commission on Health Care in 1992. Since its inception, it has funded 430 community-based projects across the Commonwealth, and its programs and partnerships have touched the lives of more than 700,000 uninsured Virginians.
For more information about VHCF and its programs, visit www.vhcf.org or call (804) 828-5804.
