Danville Community College announced this week the hiring of Willie Sherman as the new instructor of business management this semester.
Sherman brings with him a master of divinity degree from Virginia State University and a doctor of ministry degree from Virginia University of Lynchburg.
Sherman teaches in the division of arts, sciences and business at DCC.
— Special to the Register & Bee
