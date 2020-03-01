Special to the Register & Bee
Danville Community College announced this week the hiring of Nancy Combs, of Danville, in a new role: executive assistant to the vice president of finance and administrative services.
Combs previously served as administrative assistant to the vice president of academic and student services.
Combs is an alumna of DCC and Averett University. She graduated magna cum laude from Averett with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. She holds an audio-visual certification from the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and a globally-recognized Information and Communication Technology Certification.
She is a graduate of Leadership Southside.
Combs shared that in her new position in DCC’s business and administrative services division she can better apply her business degree and expand her professional contributions to the college, its students and its stakeholders.
Combs has surpassed the 30-year milestone of professional service to the commonwealth of Virginia, with more than 15 years in higher education and the same number with the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services. She also served as lead trainer and customer service coordinator for Health IT Services Group, a web-based electronic health record software company.
In this new role, Combs will include serving as the confidential executive assistant to the vice president of finance and administration, handing sensitive materials and confidential matters; providing financial, organizational and executive level support which promotes departmental and organizational efficiency and effectiveness; office management duties; facilitating communications with college stakeholders; and serving as the college’s records officer pursuant.
Combs has many passions, including volunteerism, advocating for the welfare of all children and encouraging others, especially the least of them, to pursue a college credential.
“I am passionate about assisting others, including helping others recognize that the successful pursuit of a post-secondary education is critical to individual success and most often results in the success of future generations,” Combs explained, also highlighting the important role of DCC in local economic development efforts. “Every life that is changed for the better at DCC further enhances the success of the region.”
She has served on many boards and committees in Southern Virginia, including the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Danville Area. She served as a site coordinator for the Danville Church-Based Tutorial program.
She is a graduate of Virginia Tech’s Innovative Leadership/Neighborhood Leadership Institute. As a volunteer and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration child passenger safety technician, Combs secured funding from the Virginia Department of Health to cover the cost of child safety seat training and free child safety seats for low income families residing in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Combs serves on the DCC Alumni Council and served on Averett University’s presidential search committee that unanimously selected Tiffany Franks as the university’s 14th president.
“I have had the great fortune to witness firsthand DCC’s influence as a driving force in higher education throughout Southern Virginia,” Combs said.
There are three generations of alumni in Combs’ family, beginning with her late father who completed DCC’s electronics program after serving in the Vietnam War, followed by Combs, and then her son who earned an AAS information systems technology–network engineer specialization degree, an Associate in Arts and Science in liberal arts, a General Education Certificate, a Network Technology Career Studies Certificate and a Networking with CISCO/CCNA Career Studies Certificate.
“No matter whether a student chooses a short-term program, a technical route, or a pathway to a four-year degree through the college’s transfer agreements, DCC has a diverse and accessible offering of traditional and short-term training options that link to in-demand jobs,” Combs explained. “There has never been a better time to become a student at DCC.”
