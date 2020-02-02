Mount Airy Elementary School

The fourth and fifth grade students at Mount Airy Elementary School participated in the National Geographic Bee on Dec. 12. Students were questioned using material prepared by the National Geographic Society, and participants were narrowed down to a set of finalists. Fourth grader Kain Stallings-Perry won first place, fifth grader James Thompson came in second and third place recognition was earned by fifth grader Landon Bowling. The following students received participation awards: Janaisha Barbour, Callia Bowling, Allan Santana Colindres, Ja’Marion Jones-Carter, Rylee Farmer, Jordon Keesee, Destiny Murray and Luis Solis-Ontiveros. Each school winner will now take an online test to determine the top 100 scores across the state. Those finalists will compete in the state bee. Pictured are (front row, from left) Callia Bowling, Destiny Murray, James Thompson, Kain Stallings-Perry and Landon Bowling; (second row) Allan Santana Colindres, Luis Solis-Ontiveros, Janaisha Barbour, Rylee Farmer and Jordon Keesee.

 Contributed photo
