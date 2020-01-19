The Philip N. Daly Sr. and Frances K. Daly Trust announced recently a total of $305,425 in new grants to 25 nonprofit Danville area community agencies.
The Daly Trust was formed in 2009 and has already returned more than $5 million in grants.
The trust was established through the estate of Philip N. Daly Sr. as a way to continue the family’s legacy of giving back to the Danville community. The Daly family relocated to Danville from Chicago and began a successful hotel ownership firm.
The trust also allows for each of the seven Daly children to direct a portion of the giving in their own hometowns, including Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Greensboro and Winston-Salem in North Carolina as well as Danville and Lynchburg.
The Daly Trust contracts with The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region for oversight with its Danville area grant making. The process invites annual grant applications from a pre-approved list of Danville area community agencies.
The Community Foundation office can be reached at (434) 793-0884 or www.cfdrr.org.
— Special to the Register & Bee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.