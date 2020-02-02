Miles for Meals

The Brick Running & Tri Store in Danville's River District, along with Spurrier Orthodontics and Cardiology Consultants, hosted Miles for Meals on Dec. 21 to benefit God’s Storehouse. For every mile a person ran, 25 cents was donated. A total $462 was raised and presented to God’s Storehouse. Adam Jones, of The Brick, presents the proceeds to Karen Harris, executive director of God’s Storehouse.

 Contributed photo
