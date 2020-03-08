Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville Area

Saturday, Feb. 22, six participants from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville Area attended the 1 Dream One Team Gala at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research where youth were able to mingle sports personalities. The tickets were provided by Del.Danny Marshall and Jeffrey Haley, of American National Bank. For more information about the program, call Pat Daniel at (434) 792-3700.

 Contributed photo
