Medical Solutions Academy

Medical Solutions Academy recently celebrated graduates from the academy's nurse aide classes including (front row, from left) Robin Blair, Tammy Kellam, Tammy Brandon and Alfreda Graves; (second row) LaTarsha Mabin, Justin Lovelace, Amber Henderson, Destiny Carter, Deja Taylor, Tysheia Townes and Merita Culley.

 Contributed photo
Load comments