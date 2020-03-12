The Southern Area Agency on Aging recently announced that area senior residents will have access to Farm Market Fresh For Seniors program — also known as the Senior Farmer's Market Nutrition Program.
Eligible seniors may receive $40 worth of coupons that can be used to purchase local fresh fruits, vegetables and cut herbs at participating farmers markets.
Those eligible must be 60 years or older before June 1, a resident of Danville, Martinsville, Franklin County, Patrick County, Henry County or Pittsylvania County.
The number of people who can participate is limited.
Beginning on March 31, the Southern Area Agency on Aging will take applications over the phone. Individuals and couples who wish to apply for coupons must call (276) 632-6442 or (800) 468-4571.
Applicants must be prepared to provide total gross household income information when applying.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.