The Luncheon Pilot Club of Danville installed Judith Castellucio (center) as a new member at its January club meeting. Welcoming Castellucio are Judith Hodnett, past president and installation officer (left) and Anita White, projects chair and new member sponsor (right). The club is part of Pilot International with a service focus to promote awareness of physical brain related disorders, disabilities and intellectually challenged children and adults, and to improve the lives of those affected as well as assisting caregivers. The group is planning a free Hope for the Caregiver Workshop on Oct. 9. For more information, contact Melanie Vaughan at karma50@gamewood.net.
