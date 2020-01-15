Jean Feldman is a noted early childhood education expert and a published author and to most early childhood educators, she is a rock star.
Jean’s songs, recordings and videos are a staple in pre-school and elementary classrooms around the nation. Carlisle School in Axton hosted her for classroom visits, a family concert and an educator’s workshop last week.
On Jan. 9, she visited pre-kindergarten and lower school classrooms to interact with students, sing songs and tell stories. That evening she returned to the school to provide an interactive family concert, open to the entire community. More than 100 children and parents attended the free concert as they sang and danced to favorite songs like “Tootie-Ta,” the “Peanut Butter Dance” and “The Banana Song” (aka “The Guacamole Song”), which has become a viral sensation on YouTube with more than 34 million views.
Mary Lewis Johnston, a Carlisle alumna who spent most of her career as an educator, attended the show with her young friend, Tanner Horsley, who is a kindergarten student at Carlisle. “It is so exciting to have such an inspirational, motivating, icon of elementary education in our wonderful school,” she said. “To see the children’s eyes light up when they saw her and hear those sweet voices singing her songs was so heartwarming. What a wonderful night for those who attended.”
The following morning, Jean returned to Carlisle School to host an educational workshop not only for Carlisle’s teachers but also for educators from throughout the region. More than 50 teachers from 14 different schools attended the event.
At the hands-on, interactive workshop, the teachers were taught songs, dances, cheers and rhymes to use in their classrooms. They were also given many research-based resources to take back to their schools. In her workshop, Jean emphasized the importance of keeping students off their “screens” and actively participating with their peers.
“I’ve really enjoyed bringing back the old-school ways and all the hands-on things to get our students up and moving in the morning," Caitlin Price, a kindergarten teacher at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Danville, said. "Getting the day started the right way helps them to become more involved in their learning.”
Nancy Clayton, a kindergarten teacher at Brosville Elementary School in Pittsylvania County, has been using Jean’s songs in her classroom for the past 15 years.
“She [Dr. Jean] is the coolest and has the best ideas. Being here today is a reminder of all the things we need to do to keep the kids active, engaged, and happy in the classroom.” Clayton, who has never met Jean before said of the workshop, “It’s like Christmas morning. I told my kindergarteners yesterday that I was coming to meet Dr. Jean today, and they were so excited for me and a little jealous too.” She added, “To see her do all those activities in person, it gives one energy to take back to the classroom.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.