Special to the Register & Bee
As Bridgewater College’s 419 graduates and their families celebrated during the college’s first virtual graduation ceremony on May 2, speaker Robert Stolzman, Bridgewater College graduate class of ’83, vice chair of the College’s Board of Trustees and attorney with Adler Pollock and Sheehan P.C., commended the class of 2020 on their accomplishments during a difficult time.
Stolzman told the graduates that in every generation at Bridgewater College there’s a class that inevitably “bears the burden of the times,” including World War II and the tumultuous 1960s. But those classes, in turn, produce great leaders who enhance their communities and take the college to the next level. The class of 2020, Stolzman said, is comprised of a special group of Bridgewater College graduates in that they “see the world more clearly than most.”
His advice to graduates was to adopt as their own the college’s values of truth, harmony, beauty and goodness that have guided the college for 140 years. “Every important decision you will ever make, every path you take, can be illuminated and guided by these values,” he said.
The following local students have earned degrees:
- Kayla B. Hill, bachelor of arts in mathematics, Chatham.
- Jeremy L. Lunsford, bachelor of arts in history, graduated magna cum laude, Danville.
- Joshua R. Lunsford, bachelor of science in biochemistry, graduated magna cum laude, Danville.
- Miles M. Swanson,
