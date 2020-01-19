Lively Ladies Lunch Bunch

2020 started off right for the ladies of the Lively Ladies Lunch Bunch of the Red Hat Society. The group gathered Jan. 8 for the monthly meeting at Ciro’s Pizza on Piney Forest Road. After sharing the meal the group shared their fondest memories of this Christmas past.Those in attendance were (from left) Sandy Barksdale, Gracie Moon, Queen Colleen Wright, Mary Ann Shelton, Sharon Tully, Co-Queen Bonnie Hardy, Linda Jones, Louise Baker and Gayle Walker.

 Contributed photo
