Lively Ladies Lunch Bunch

The Lively Ladies Lunch Bunch of the Red Hat Society met at Tokyo Grill on Feb. 12 in celebration of Valentine's Day. The ladies enjoyed fellowship and fun. Those in attendance were co-queen Bonnie Hardy, queen Colleen Wright, Gayle Walker, Linda Jones, Louise Baker, Gracie Moon, Mary Ann Shelton and Sharon Tully.

 Contributed photo
