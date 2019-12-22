Christmas celebration

The Lively Ladies Lunch Bunch of the Red Hat Society had its monthly luncheon on Dec. 11 at Joe and Mimma's Italian Restaurant in Danville to celebrate Christmas. Those in attendance were (front row, from left) Louise Baker, Gayle Walker and Co-Queen Bonnie Hardy; (second row) Gracie Moon, MaryAnn Shelton, Sharon Tully, guest speaker and entertainer Carolyn Bagley, Co-Queen Colleen Wright and Linda Jones.

 Contributed photo
