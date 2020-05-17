Lions Free Meals

The Lions Free Meals program was held on May 9 at Moffett Church where 204 meals — including ham or turkey sandwich, chips, cookie, and water — were prepared. Due to coronavirus precautions, meals were picked up in front of the church by the people being served. Helping are (from left) Lions President Tammy Warren, Lion Wayne Smith, Kathy Hilliard, Brandie King and Lion Missy Harden. While face masks were worn, some were removed for the picture. Not pictured are Lion Chuck Sampson, Russel Scruggs and Doreen Jones Cook.

 Contributed photo
