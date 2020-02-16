Lidl

Danville Parks and Recreation special events coordinator Taylor Roberts (center) presents Lidl district manager James Coleman (left) and Danville store manager Tarvio McCain with the 2020 North Carolina Association of Festivals and Events Showfest Sponsor of the Year Award. Lidl was nominated by Parks and Recreation staff in appreciation for its abundance of support during this year’s Children’s Festival, Fourth of July Celebration, Market Monster Mash and Community Holiday Light Show. Lidl was selected from among sponsor nominations in Virginia and North Carolina.

 Contributed photo
Load comments