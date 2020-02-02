The fourth and fifth grade students at Kentuck Elementary School participated in the National Geographic Bee on Dec. 6. Students were questioned using material prepared by the National Geographic Society and participants were narrowed down to a set of finalists. Fourth grader Colton Sinclair emerged as the first place winner for the school. Second place was claimed by fourth grader Jakson Bullington. Third place recognition was earned by fifth grader Cassidy Jones-Johnson. The following students received participation awards: Makayla Edmonds, Kassidy Saunders, Nathan Gregory, Allie Ellis, Natalie Shore, Bella Parker, Christopher Kinton, Emily Evans and Bayleigh Merricks. Each school winner will now take an online test to determine the top 100 scores across the state. Those finalists will compete in the state bee. Pictured are (front row, from left) Colton Sinclair and Jakson Bullington; Allie Ellis, Christopher Kinton, Kassidy Saunders, Bella Parker and Emily Evans; (third row) Bayleigh Merricks, Cassidy Jones-Johnson, Natalie Shore, Nathan Gregory and Makayla Edmonds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.