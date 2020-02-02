The fourth and fifth grade students at John L. Hurt Jr. Elementary School participated in the National Geographic Bee on Dec. 9. Students were questioned using material prepared by the National Geographic Society. Participants were narrowed down to a set of finalists. Fourth grader Ian Johnson emerged as the first place winner for the school. Second place was claimed by fifth grader Jonathan Faris. Third place recognition was earned by fourth grader Jacob Myers. The following students received participation awards: Kelsey Bowling, Sophia Duley, Johnathan Mayer, Bradlee Butcher, Avery Jennings Jr., Tyler Hedrick, Spencer Short, Amber Tucker A’livia Alexander. Each school winner will now take an online test to determine the top 100 scores across the state. Those finalists will compete in the state bee. Pictured are (front row, from left) Ian Johnson, Sophia Duley, Johnathan Mayer, Jacob Myers, Bradlee Butcher and Jonathan Faris; (second row) Tyler Hedrick, Avery Jennings Jr., Kelsey Bowling, Spencer Short, A’livia Alexander and Amber Tucker.
