The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds non-traditional students of the trust’s June 1 deadline for the submission of scholarship applications.

Non-traditional students who reside in the cities of Danville and Martinsville and the counties of Pittsylvania, Halifax and Henry in Virginia and Caswell and Rockingham in North Caroline may visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and to apply.

Tags

Load comments