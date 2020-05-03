The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds non-traditional students of the trust’s June 1 deadline for the submission of scholarship applications.
Non-traditional students who reside in the cities of Danville and Martinsville and the counties of Pittsylvania, Halifax and Henry in Virginia and Caswell and Rockingham in North Caroline may visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and to apply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.