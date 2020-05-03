The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds charitable organizations of the trust’s June 1 deadline for the submission of grant requests.

The trust awards grants to charitable organizations that provide benefits to the residents of the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Grant guidelines and requirements are posted at www.jtmm.org or contact the trust office at (434) 797-3330 for more information.

