The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds charitable organizations of the trust’s June 1 deadline for the submission of grant requests.
The trust awards grants to charitable organizations that provide benefits to the residents of the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Grant guidelines and requirements are posted at www.jtmm.org or contact the trust office at (434) 797-3330 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.