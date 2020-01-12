The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds charitable organizations the deadline for submission of grant requests is Feb. 1.

The trust awards grants nonprofit charitable organizations that provide benefits to the residents of the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Grant guidelines and requirements are posted at www.jtmm.org.

For more information, contact the trust office at (434) 797-3330.

